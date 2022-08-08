President requires greater efforts to promote value of Ngoc Linh ginseng

Ngoc Linh ginseng deserves the "National treasure" title, and it is necessary to strongly promote the role of this treasure in improving people's livelihoods, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said when attending a workshop seeking ways to developing this kind of ginseng into a national brand in the central province of Quang Nam on August 6.



President Phuc spoke highly of efforts made by Quang Nam and Kon Tum provinces in preserving and developing Ngoc Linh ginseng and expanding the growing areas.



However, he also pointed out several problems that need to be addressed in the development of Ngoc Linh ginseng such as climate change, counterfeit products, and the ineffective application of scientific and technological advances.



Therefore, the State leader stressed the importance of the engagement of both producers and researchers to better develop the plant, as well as the need to diversify products, protect purebred genetic resources, and expand the application of technologies in growing and developing Ngoc Linh ginseng.



At the workshop, representatives from some management agencies gave details on a project on Ngoc Linh ginseng development by 2030 with a vision to 2045, the current status and development orientations in Quang Nam province as well as potential and aspirations to develop this kind of ginseng in Kon Tum province.



Ngoc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis, or Vietnamese ginseng), a rare medical root containing 52 saponin compounds helpful to health, was found on Ngoc Linh Mountain on the boundary between Kon Tum and Quang Nam in the late 1960s.



Besides saponin, Ngoc Linh ginseng contains 17 amino acids, 20 trace minerals and 0.1 percent of attar. The ginseng has high effects in anti-stress and anti-aging conditions. It helps improve immunity, enhance liver function, and lower cholesterol. Besides, it also works well with antibiotics and diabetes medications.



Ngoc Linh ginseng is one of the world’s most precious ginsengs. It was approved as a national product under the Prime Minister’s Decision 787/QD-TTg dated June 5, 2017./.