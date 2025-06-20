President Putin highlights growing ties between Russia and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Russia’s cooperation with Southeast Asia is steadily expanding, with trade increasing across the region, including with Vietnam, President Vladimir Putin said on early June 19 (local time).



Speaking at a late-night, early-morning meeting with heads of news agencies from the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), Putin emphasised Southeast Asia’s strategic importance.



“We view Southeast Asia as a very promising region,” he said. “Its share in the global economy and its growth rate are both above the world average.”



The meeting took place in St. Petersburg, where delegates had gathered for the 19th General Assembly of OANA, the largest regional press forum covering two-thirds of global news flow. It was officially opened on June 19 within the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum 2025 (SPIEF' 25).



General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (L) at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Responding to a question from General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang, on Russia’s cooperation with Asia—and Southeast Asia in particular—Putin stressed the importance of Vietnam as a key partner.



“Vietnam is a country with which Russia shares a special relationship,” he said. “In the 1950s and 60s, particularly during Vietnam’s struggle for independence, our countries forged a deep bond. While much has changed over time, the friendship and cooperation between our nations have endured.”



Putin highlighted joint projects in various sectors, including energy and science.



“In the energy sector, we are collaborating both in Vietnam and in Russia, and we are ready to expand this cooperation,” he said. “We also offer opportunities for our Vietnamese friends to work in Russia’s hydrocarbon industry.”



Agriculture is another promising area, he noted, where Vietnamese businesses have made significant investments in Russia.



“It may come as a surprise to some, but Vietnamese companies are investing billions of dollars into Russian agriculture and doing very well,” Putin said. “We are committed to creating favourable conditions for these businesses to thrive in our country.”



Russian President Vladimir Putin answers General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang's question at the meeting with heads of news agencies from the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA). (Photo: VNA)

The Russian President also pointed to human resource training and cultural exchange as pillars of the bilateral relationship.



“Thousands of Vietnamese students are currently pursuing higher education in Russia,” he said. “This benefits both nations. When I last visited Vietnam, I met many people who had studied in Russia. The atmosphere was warm and familiar, like being in Moscow or St. Petersburg—full of friendship and a shared desire to work together.”



Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions from heads of news agencies from the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Putin said the recent visit to Russia by Vietnam’s Party General Secretary To Lam reaffirmed the viability of joint plans between the two nations.



Turning to the broader goals of SPIEF'25, Putin said the event serves as a platform for addressing global challenges and strengthening cooperation.



“We’re here to find ways to overcome difficulties affecting the world economy,” he said. “Representatives of many leading economies are in attendance, and the forum facilitates contacts, agreements, and memorandums of understanding.”



“In today’s complex environment—from armed conflicts to trade wars—the prediction that global trade may slow is well-founded,” he added, quoting First Deputy Director General of TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman. “That makes platforms like this all the more essential.”/.

