President presents promotion decision to military officer

President Vo Van Thuong handed over a decision on promoting Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Nguyen Van Nghia from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 16.



In his remarks, the State leader praised Nghia for his competence and outstanding achievements during his military career, contributing to building the army and consolidating national defence.



He asked the officer to continue improving the mettle of a Party member and a military general, and stay absolutely loyal to the Party, State, and people.



Thuong also urged Nghia to further promote the spirit of solidarity and unity within the VPA's General Staff to lead and direct an effective implementation of the Party's guidelines and orientations and the State's policies and laws on military and national defense tasks, meeting the requirements of building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and gradually modernised People's Army.



He said he believes the officer will continue to excellently fulfill his assigned missions./.