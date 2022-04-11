Making news
President praises hospital for successful liver transplantation for 9-month-old child
Weighing 8.2 kilogrammes, the young boy was at the end-stage of a liver disease caused by advanced biliary cirrhosis. It was a result of a rare disease of the liver and biliary tract called congenital biliary atresia.
He then underwent a nine-hour surgery to receive a transplant from his father at the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital on March 14.
This was the 25th successful liver transplant at the hospital, and was entirely conducted by native doctors with no help from foreign experts.
Acknowledging that the operation requires the most advanced techniques in organ transplantation, President Phuc praised the doctors for their thorough preparations to be fully in control of the preliminary examinations, as well as the techniques in the transplantation, anesthesia and recovery process, with their relentless efforts in improving their medical knowledge and skills.
The successful operation has given new hopes to families whose children suffered from end-stage liver failure diseases, said the President.
As of current, the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital has conducted the largest number of children's liver transplants in the country, many of which are of complicated nature and require advanced skills. These include cases of different blood groups, children with liver cancer or genetic disease, and underweight child patients.
President Phuc sent his wishes that the doctors and medical staff at the hospital continue with their spirit of “Dedication – Excellence for Vietnamese children’s health”, to bring a new life to more children with severe illnesses./.