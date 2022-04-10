The incense-offering ceremony took place at the Hung Kings Temple Relic Site on Nghia Linh Mountain, where the kings performed rituals devoted to rice and sun deities to pray for bumper crops.



President Phuc, Party and State officials, and leaders of Phu Tho province offered incense and flowers in tribute to the Hung Kings, praying for the nation’s peace and prosperity.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Quang spoke highly of the great contributions of the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Van Lang - the first State in Vietnam, while praising the ancestors’ resilience in protecting the nation.



Following the incense-offering ceremony, President Phuc and the delegates laid a wreath and offered incense at the tomb of the 6th Hung King, and paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh and martyrs at the relief featuring the late leader’s talk with soldiers from the Tien Phong (Vanguard) Division stationed at the relic site.



On the occasion of the death anniversary of the Hung Kings, tens of thousands of Vietnamese people from across the country and abroad paid homage to the national founders at the temple complex.



Legend has it that the eldest son of Lac Long Quan (son of Kinh Duong Vuong) and Au Co (the fairy daughter of De Lai) was made king. He named the country Van Lang and set up the capital in Phong Chau (modern-day Viet Tri city), beginning the 18 dynasties of the Hung Kings.



The kings chose Nghia Linh Mountain, the highest in the region, to perform rituals devoted to the rice and sun deities to pray for bumper crops.



To honour their substantial contributions, a complex of temples dedicated to the kings was built on Nghia Linh Mountain, and the tenth day of the third lunar month serves as the national commemorative anniversary for the kings.



Later the same day, Phuc attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the provincial cultural and art house at the Hung King Square in Viet Tri city, which is expected to be a destination for tourists to the city.



Phu Tho is home to two examples of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity – the worship of Hung Kings and Xoan singing./.