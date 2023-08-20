President of Kazakhstan arrives in Hanoi, begins official visit

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived in Hanoi on August 20 afternoon, beginning an official visit to Vietnam from August 20-22 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong.



This is the first visit of a Kazakh President to Vietnam in 12 years, and also the first time Tokayev visits Vietnam in his new position.



The visit takes place in the context of positive development of the Vietnam-Kazakhstan relations. The two countries are having many opportunities to lift their traditional friendship and cooperation to a new height./.