President of Iceland speaks of potential for cooperation with Vietnam

President of Iceland Gudni Th. Johannesson has said Vietnam and Iceland have been offering mutual support at multilateral forums and their potential for bilateral cooperation remains huge, especially in aquaculture and tourism.

Meeting Vietnamese Ambassador to Iceland Luong Thanh Nghi who was presenting his credentials, Johannesson spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the years, especially in the fight against COVID-19 and its economic recovery.



He suggested both sides continue discussing measures to lift two-way trade and investment in the two countries.



Expressing his impression of Vietnam’s sustainable development and net-zero emission commitments by 2050 that were voiced by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26), the host said with a wealth of sustainable development experience, Iceland is ready to cooperate with Vietnam in green transition, clean energy and low-emission technology development, as well as sustainable production and trade.



In order to boost bilateral substantive and extensive ties, he said both countries should continue facilitating the exchange of visits at all levels to raise mutual understanding and political trust between their peoples, thus creating a premise to intensify wide-ranging cooperation in fields significant to each country’s development.



On the occasion, he also hailed the Vietnamese community in Iceland for integrating into the host country and pledged to create favourable conditions for them to stabilise their lives.



Ambassador Nghi spoke highly of Iceland's role in negotiating the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) of which Iceland is a member.



He agreed that there remains ample room for bilateral collaboration, especially in fields related to green transition and sustainable development like clean energy, sustainable aquaculture and low-emission technology.



The guest thanked the Icelandic President and Government for offering support to the Vietnamese community as well as providing scholarships for Vietnamese students to pursue studies in the country.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark and Iceland will strive and stay ready to serve as a bridge to step up the exchange of all-level visits in the near future, especially next year when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, he said.



He also took the occasion to meet leaders of the Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the regional and global situation and issues of shared concern, as well as measures to reinforce bilateral ties in various areas./.