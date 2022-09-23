President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to attend state funeral of late Japanese PM Abe Shinzo  

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of Party and State leaders of Vietnam, will attend the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo, Japan, from September 25 - 28, the Foreign Ministry announced on September 22.



The former PM of Japan passed away on July 8 after being shot from behind while campaigning for a candidate of the ruling LDP in the prefecture.



Abe, 67, was Japan's longest-serving PM. He served as the PM from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020./.