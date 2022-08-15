President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tributes to President Ho Chi Minh

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple at Ba Vi Mountain in the outskirt of Hanoi on August 14, on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s 53rd death anniversary and the 53 years of implementing his testament.



President Phuc was accompanied by former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung as well as incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, sectors and localities as well as representatives from the Nguyen Sinh and the Hoang Xuan families from Nghe An’s Nam Dan district – the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh.



Fifty-three years ago, on the 21st day of the 7th lunar month, 1969, President Ho Chi Minh passed away. His testament is an invaluable asset of Vietnamese people. Realising his testament is the way Vietnamese people express their gratitude to their beloved leader.



Vietnamese people have over the past years strengthened the movement of following President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example and lifestyle to realise his aspiration to make Vietnam stronger and be in the same par with other countries./.