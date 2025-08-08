President meets with Vietnamese embassy staff, community in Angola

President Luong Cuong, his spouse, and the high-level delegation of Vietnam are with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Angola at the meeting on August 7. Photo: VNA

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse, along with a high-level delegation of Vietnam, met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Angola on the evening of August 7 (local time), part of his state visit to the African country.

At the gathering, Ambassador Duong Chinh Chuc briefed the President on the host country’s context, the embassy’s performance in political, economic and cultural diplomacy, and the community's situation.

He said there are about 10,000 Vietnamese people living, working, and studying in Angola, including medical and education experts, private business owners, and workers. The community remains united, law-abiding, and deeply attached to the homeland while actively supporting the campaigns launched in Vietnam, especially fundraising for disaster-hit areas.

While the community has made positive contributions, they also face challenges such as economic difficulties, disease outbreaks, and safety concerns. Despite a small staff, the embassy has worked hard to assist the community and fulfil its duties.

Representatives of the community expressed their honour to welcome the President and the delegation. They said the visit was an important diplomatic event that will strengthen traditional friendship between the two countries and encourage the Vietnamese community in Angola.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, President Cuong sent his warm regards and best wishes to all Vietnamese in Angola. He praised their role in promoting friendship and cooperation between the two nations and acknowledged the embassy staff’s dedicated service. He also appreciated the contributions by generations of Vietnamese experts in health, education, and agriculture whose efforts have helped with Angola’s development and building a positive image of Vietnam.

The leader hailed the Vietnamese community and entrepreneurs' role in bilateral ties, and informed them about the outcomes of his meetings with top Angolan leaders, which focused on boosting political trust and expanding cooperation in traditional areas. He said he had asked Angola to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people and businesses in the country.

Reaffirming that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the homeland, President Cuong called on the community to remain united, integrate well into local society, adhere to local laws, and continue contributing to both Angola’s development and Vietnam – Angola relations. He urged them to join hands with the homeland to turn aspirations into action and help build a prosperous and strong Vietnam./.