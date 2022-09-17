President meets with international scientists  

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 16 for a number of international scientists and Nobel laureates who are in Vietnam to attend the “Science, Ethics and Human Development” conference within the framework of the 13th Meet Vietnam programme.



During the meeting, the President spoke highly of the theme of the conference, saying that the event’s contents are close to Vietnam’s vision and development strategy.



Opinions from scientists at the conference will be collected for reference during Vietnam’s policymaking and administration work, he stressed.



He highlighted the crucial role played by science - technology and innovation for promoting rapid and sustainable development in Vietnam, noting that these areas are the leading national policy deciders and key motivation for modern and sustainable industrial development with high-growth.



Vietnam always focuses on comprehensive human development and promoting the creativity of its people, while ensuring social security, healthcare, improving living standards and leaving no one behind, he said.



Vietnam has been making efforts to implement the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs - 2030), he said, adding that Vietnam's decisions are geared towards sustainable development, so the application of science and technology or the allocation of resources are not aimed solely at high growth, but at the protection of its people and the environment.



Last year, Vietnam was named among the world's top 40 economies with the largest GDP in the world, and the 16 most successful emerging economies globally. According to the UN's 2021 rankings, Vietnam ranked 49th in the SDG ranking and 115th in the global Human Development Index.



The President said Vietnam hopes to receive support and cooperation from the international community, especially from scientists attending the conference, helping it release the goal of becoming a developed country with a high-income by 2045.



More than 50 domestic and foreign scientists attended the “Science, Ethics and Human Development” conference held in Quy Nhon city, central Binh Dinh province, from September 13-16./.