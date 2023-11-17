President meets with Brunei’s Sultan in San Francisco

The two sides shared delight at the growth of the relations between Vietnam and Brunei since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago and a comprehensive partnership in 2019.



President Thuong held that there is plenty of room for the two countries to further deepen their partnership. He proposed that the two sides work closely together to implement the Action Programme to realise the bilateral comprehensive partnership in the 2023-2027 period with four prioritised areas – oil and gas, chemicals, Halal product manufacturing and tourism and people-to-people exchange.



The Vietnamese leader took the occasion to invite Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.



For his part, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah recalled his good memories during his visit to Vietnam in 2019 and underlined that Brunei attaches great importance on all-round cooperation with Vietnam.



He agreed with the Vietnamese leader’s proposals to further enhance the bilateral ties in the time to come.



Both sides affirmed that they will continue to coordinate closely at regional and international forums such as the UN and APEC, while maintaining solidarity and promoting the centrality of ASEAN, contributing to building the ASEAN Community of strong development, solidarity and self-reliance.



The two leaders also discussed a number of international and regional issues, including the East Sea matter./.