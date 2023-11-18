President meets with Australian PM, Peruvian President in San Francisco

President Vo Van Thuong had separate meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra in San Francisco, the US, on November 17, on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.



At their meeting, President Thuong and PM Albanese reviewed the sound development of Vietnam-Australia relations in recent times, especially since the two countries established the strategic partnership in 2018. They agreed that the trust and friendship between the two peoples along with encouraging attainments in cooperation areas are an important foundation to elevate the bilateral to a new height.



PM Albanese affirmed that Australia treasures the ties with Vietnam, and pledged to continue prioritising official development assistance (ODA) to and cooperating with Vietnam in digital transformation, green economy and climate change response.



President Thuong thanked the Australian government for its sustainable ODA source and support to Vietnam in implementing United Nations peacekeeping missions.



He proposed the two sides continue increasing all-level delegation exchange, promote effectively cooperation mechanisms, boosting collaboration in trade-investment, defence-security, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange through the increase of flights between the two countries.



He suggested creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Australia to integrate into and make contributions to host country as well as to the two countries’ relations.



The two leaders also agreed to continue supporting each other at regional and international forums, such as the UN, ASEAN and APEC, and compared notes on regional and international issues, including the East Sea issue and cooperation in the Sub-Mekong region.



At the meeting with his Peruvian counterpart Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, President Thuong affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the ties with Peru and the Latin American region, and always keeps in mind the Peruvian people’s affection and support to Vietnam’s past struggle for national defence and at present national construction.



He emphasised that Vietnam wishes to further strengthen friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, especially in politics-diplomacy, economy-trade-investment, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.



He highly appreciated the Peruvian government’s collaboration in and support to Vietnam’s telecommunications and oil and gas projects, wishing that the Peruvian government continues to pay attention to and facilitate Vietnamese enterprises’ market and business expansion in the South American country.



For her part, President Boluarte Zegarra said that both sides need to promote economic-trade cooperation on par with the political-diplomatic ties.



She highly appreciated Vietnam’s projects bringing substantive benefits to both countries, and said the Peruvian government always welcomes and creates favourable for Vietnamese businesses operating in the country.



She proposed Vietnam consider opening its embassy in Lima and sign an agreement on visa exemption for both countries’ citizens.



Thuong highlighted the need to increase contacts and exchange of all-level delegations between the two countries, effectively promote bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially in economic-trade-investment, bolster coordination, effectively exploit the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and soon begin negotiations on agreements on investment protection, and double taxation avoidance, thus facilitating economic-investment cooperation.



President Boluarte Zegarra took the occasion to invite President Thuong to visit Peru and attend the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, while affirming to continue coordinating with Vietnam at UN and international multilateral mechanisms, and promote cooperation with ASEAN.



President Thuong congratulated Peru on its role as host of the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, and affirmed to closely cooperate with Peru towards the success of the APEC year in 2024 in Peru./.