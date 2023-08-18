President meets scientists to Vietnam International Dental Exhibition & Congress

President Vo Van Thuong on August 17 met with Vietnamese and foreign professors, scientists and experts, who are in Hanoi to attend the ongoing Vietnam International Dental Exhibition & Congress 2023 (VIDEC 2023).



At the meeting, the President affirmed scientific research, technology development, and innovation activities in the medical field in general and odonto-stomatology in particular have contributed to making Vietnam’s medicine approach to the world’s level, bringing economic efficiency and profound social meaning in various areas.



He said the Party and State of Vietnam always consider protecting, caring, and improving people's health an obligation and responsibility of every citizen, the whole political system and society. Vietnam has been acknowledged by the United Nations as a bright spot in implementing the Millennium Development Goals in healthcare in 2015 and is well implementing other Sustainable Development Goals until 2030.



He highly appreciated and praised the development of Vietnam's dental sector, saying that many hospitals have successfully implemented advanced and modern specialised techniques on par with regional and global standards.



Every year Vietnam receives tens of thousands of international visitors who come for dental treatment and examination, he said.



He expressed his wish that international scientists, the Asia Pacific Dental Federation, the World Dental Federation, and the odonto-stomatology associations of countries will further promote cooperation with Vietnam.



According to Associate Professor Dr. Tran Cao Binh, Director of the National Odonto-Stomatology Hospital and Chairman of the Vietnam Odonto-Stomatology Association, the VIDEC 2023, which takes place from August 17-19, attracts thousands of delegates from 23 countries and territories.



Dr. Wong Chi-wai Nelson, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Dental Federation, and Chairman of the Hong Kong Dental Association (China), congratulated Vietnam on hosting the event and said he will cooperate more actively with research and training establishments in odonto-stomatology in Vietnam in the near future.



Dr. Lawrence Yong, President of the Singapore Dental Association, who has participated in training many Vietnamese dentists, highlighted the passion and enthusiasm of young Vietnamese doctors and nurses with their job./.