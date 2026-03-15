President Luong Cuong casts ballot in Hanoi’s Hoan Kien ward

State President Luong Cuong cast his vote in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure at Polling Station No. 26 in Hoan Kiem ward, Hanoi. Photo: VNA

The event also saw the presence of General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).

At 7:00 a.m., following the opening ceremony, President Cuong and General Nghia were among the first to cast their ballots. Subsequently, a large number of voters took turns exercising their civil rights and obligations.

The election carries profound significance, taking place shortly after the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam that defined major orientations and a strategic vision for national development in the new era.

As a widespread political movement, the election offers citizens nationwide an opportunity to exercise their right to mastery. By selecting exemplary representatives who embody the people’s will, aspirations, and right to mastery, voters contribute to building and consolidating a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people, and for the people under the Party’s leadership.

Voters expressed their excitement at the nation's recent strides, voicing confidence that the elected representatives will possess the integrity, vision, capability, and talent required to propel the country forward in this new era while ensuring the effective implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and other key strategic policies.

Polling Station No. 26, located at the hall of the VPA General Department of Politics in Hoan Kiem ward, serves 807 voters from various military agencies and units./.