President Luong Cuong begins state visit to Angola

President Luong Cuong and his spouse Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet arrive at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda on August 6 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

State President Luong Cuong, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda on August 6 afternoon (local time), beginning a state visit to Angola at the invitation of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and his spouse.



At the airport, the Vietnamese leader and delegation were welcomed by Angolan Minister of External Relations Téte António, Angolan Ambassador to Vietnam Fernando Miguel, Governor of Luanda province Luis Manuel da Fonseca, Director of State Protocol at the Angolan Ministry of External Relations Jorge Pataca, Vietnamese Ambassador to Angola Duong Chinh Chuc, and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy.



President Cuong’s trip to Angola holds great significance as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (November 12, 1975–2025). It is expected to help foster bilateral cooperation in the time ahead and herald a new development phase for the countries’ relations.

The visit reflects the importance Vietnam attaches to Angola and affirms their faithful relationship nurtured during the past struggles for national liberation. It is also an occasion for the two sides to discuss orientations and measures for elevating their ties to a new level in a more substantive, effective, and sustainable manner, thereby meeting each country’s development and international integration demand in the new context.



During the visit, President Cuong is scheduled to engage in high-level talks with his counterpart João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, meet with Speaker of the National Assembly Carolina Cerqueira, and have a working session with leaders of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola. He will also have a meeting with the Vietnamese community in the African nation and attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.



In particular, the President will deliver an important speech at the National Assembly of Angola to convey a policy message about Vietnam’s wish to contribute more to the global politics, world economy, and human civilisation./.