President leaves for Thailand visit, 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting  

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 16 morning for an official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.



The trip is made at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.



Prominent among the Vietnamese delegation are Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long.



President Phuc’s official visit to Thailand takes place amid the thriving enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries. It is the first to the country by a senior Vietnamese leader after the 13th National Party Congress and also the first by a President of Vietnam after 24 years.



The President’s participation in the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok strongly reflects Vietnam’s active and proactive efforts to integrate comprehensively and intensively into the world and promote multilateral diplomacy, thereby contributing to regional peace, cooperation, and economic connectivity and popularising Vietnam as a country with stability and positive economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic./.