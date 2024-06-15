President lauds outstanding ethnic community representatives from border, sea, island areas

President To Lam and outstanding ethnic representatives. Photo: VNA

The honoured guests were participants in the second edition of the "Pillars of the Village" programme, jointly held by the Communist Review Editorial Board, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, and the Border Guard High Command.

In his address, President Lam commended the profound transformation of ethnic minority communities over the past 40 years of national renewal, noting that they have seen significant improvements in living standards and reductions in poverty rate exceeding the national average.

The efforts and responsibility of village elders and chiefs, religious dignitaries and other community leaders have made them reliable pillars and key connectors between Party committees, authorities and people, Lam remarked, adding that they play a crucial role in driving socio-economic development and safeguarding national territorial sovereignty.

The Communist Review, the VFF Central Committee and the Border Guard High Command also received praise for promoting exemplary individuals and fostering continued contributions to national development through the programme.

The President asked ministries, agencies and localities to well perform the Party and State's ethnic affairs-related policies, uphold the strength of the great national unity bloc and improve the material and spiritual life of ethnic minorities.

The vision is for Vietnam to become a socialist-oriented high-income developed country by 2045, with rapid and sustainable development seen in ethnic minority, border, sea and island areas, he said.

On the occasion, he called on reputable community figures to continue leveraging their roles as people's diplomats and ambassadors of peace. He encouraged them to actively disseminate the Party's policies and the State's laws, build clean and strong Party and mass front organisations, join patriotic movements, and contribute to local socio-economic development, while remaining vigilant against plots by hostile and reactionary forces.

Maj. Gen. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Political Commissar of the Border Guard High Command, said ethnic minority communities in border areas still face considerable challenges. Notably, 35% of the prestigious individuals belong to the group aging 64-74, while 27% are aged 54-63. The programme also included representatives from 16 ethnic groups with very few members, such as Brau, Ro-mam, Pu Peo, Si La, Cong, Bo Y, Lo Lo, Mang, and Chut./.