President Khamtay Siphandone, a preeminent leader with important contributions to Laos-Vietnam relations

Minister of National Defence General Vo Nguyen Giap (R) welcomes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos Khamtay Siphandone during his visit to Vietnam in 1977. (Photo: VNA)

Former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone, who passed away on April 2 at the age of 102, is one of the Lao leaders with great contributions to promote and deepen the Vietnam-Laos relations.



Together with Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, President Khamtay Siphandone, and leaders of the two countries have laid a strong foundation and wholeheartedly nurtured the Laos-Vietnam special solidarity, making it an exemplary, faithful, and pure relationship that is rare in the world.



He was the first to represent the Lao Government to meet with comrade Pham Van Dong, permanent representative of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in Southern Vietnam in Quang Ngai province in 1947 to discuss coordinating the military alliance between Laos and Vietnam, especially the deployment of Vietnamese volunteer troops to collaborate with the Lao resistance forces in supporting the Lao resistance army, which later became the Lao People’s Army. This move was a significant milestone that contributed to the formation of the Laos-Vietnam combat alliance.



During the resistance war for national liberation, President Khamtay Siphandone stood shoulder to shoulder with Vietnamese military experts and volunteer soldiers in numerous battles on different fronts, contributing to the glorious victories of both nations in their fight against the common enemy.



In the cause of national protection, construction and development, he always cooperated closely with Vietnam to exchange and share experiences, support, and assist one another. He was also one of the Lao leaders who maintained close, strong relations with Vietnamese leaders at all times, and paid due attention to nurturing, promoting, and deepening the bond between the two countries.



Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh (second from right) and State President Tran Duc Luong (first from right) receive President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone, during his official friendship visit to Vietnam in 2002. (Photo: VNA)

Since his retirement in 2006, he remained deeply concerned about and involved in the development of Laos as well as its special solidarity with Vietnam.



It can be affirmed that the late leader’s tireless and significant contributions in the cause of national protection, construction and development of Laos have played an important role in nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.



On April 2, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the President, the Government, the National Assembly, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee sent condolences to their Lao counterparts over the passing of General Khamtay Siphandone.



The message wrote that his passing is a great loss to the Party, State, and people of Laos, as well as his family. The Party, State, army, and people of Vietnam have also lost a great friend and a close comrade who stood side by side during the long resistance wars of both nations. He consistently supported the Vietnamese people's efforts in national construction and defence and made significant contributions to building, consolidating, and advancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.



The Party, State, and people of Vietnam highly appreciate President Khamtay Siphandone’s great contributions to the Lao people’s past struggle for national independence as well as the present cause of reform, and national protection, construction, and development./.