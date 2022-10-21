President hosts female officials, NA deputies

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 20 hosted a meeting with incumbent and former female leaders of the Party and State, female members of the 13th Party Central Committee and female deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA).



The meeting, held on the occasion of the opening of the 15th NA’s fourth session and the 92nd founding anniversary of the Vietnamese Women’s Union, also saw the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and former NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, among others.



Speaking at the meeting, President Phuc affirmed that women have played a significant role in the national construction and defence, and left their strong imprints throughout the country’s history.



The Party and State have paid great attention to developing the contingent of female officials in the political system from the central to local levels, he said, noting that the issue has been clearly stated in documents of all the Party Congresses and Party Central Committee’s resolutions.



Vietnam ranks 62nd among 193 countries in terms of the ratio of women in the parliament. At the 15th NA, women are taking 30.26% of total seats, while the average percentage is 21% in Asia and 26.4% in the world. Vietnam had the first NA leader at 14th tenure, he noted.



The State leader hailed the group of female NA deputies for their practical and effective activities as part of the NA's efforts to reform its operation.



Underlining the significance of the promotion of women’s role in the improvement of labour productivity, poverty reduction and the narrowing of development gap among communities, regions and localities, he said he hopes NA female deputies will continue to work hard for the common success of the 15th NA, while actively engaging in the building policies and law related to gender equality and the protection of women and girls’ rights.



The State leader also asked Party Committees and administrations at all levels as well as ministries and sectors to effectively implementing regulations regarding women affairs, thus further promoting the role of women in economic, political and social activities.



He pledged that the Party and State will continue to create optimal conditions for female NA deputies to fulfill their role as representatives of the people, while ensuring resources for the full implementation of laws on gender equality./.