President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament an important historical document: British researcher

President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament is an important historical document, which charts a path for the Vietnamese nation and shows the late President’s hopes for Vietnam and the world situation, according to British researcher of Vietnamese politics and history Kyril Whittaker.



In a recent interview granted to Vietnam News Agency in the UK on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament, Whittaker, who is a member of the Communist Party of Britain, cited President Ho Chi Minh’s wishes concerning the Party “To establish broad democracy and to practice self-criticism and criticism regularly and seriously… to consolidate and develop solidarity and unity. Comradely affection should prevail”, and “each cadre of the party should practice revolutionary ethics, show industry uprightness, thrift and integrity, selflessness and complete dedication to the people” as the lofty goals which are part and parcel of what it means to be imbued with revolutionary ethics.



According to the British researcher, the Communist Party of Vietnam under the banner of Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought thoroughly recognises that the people are the root, and therefore the party should serve the people, hold close these values and continuously practice them on a day-to-day basis. He pointed to a deep dedication to the concepts of criticism and self-criticism and the strict practice of party democracy in the CPV’s successive congresses, with those abusing their position or failing to live up to revolutionary ethics disciplined in the correct manner.



Regarding the implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament on the youth and labouring masses that “The Party must work out effective plans for economic and cultural development so as to constantly improve the life of our people”, the British researcher said since its inception, the CPV has aimed to advance the quality of life of the Vietnamese people, having done this by advancing to socialism and creating the material conditions for continuing economic success. Particularly since the introduction of Doi Moi (renewal), the Vietnamese economy is growing well, but unlike some other countries where economic growth means relatively little for the people, in Vietnam, economic growth is for the people and by the people, and therefore serves to improve people’s day-to-day lives, he said.



Whittaker cited a good recent example that he could personally account for, which is the changing landscapes of Ca Mau. A few years ago when he visited certain areas of Ca Mau there was dirt paths, last year however the same areas were completely unrecognisable, massive brand-new roads, shops which had sprung up in their wake, new construction of bridges and more roads. This is only a small aspect of all the developments happening across Vietnam and is only one aspect of people’s lives which are being consistently improved, according to Whittaker. He also cited other areas such as environmental campaigns by the Vietnamese Youth Union, the education system, the building of houses for the poor, land laws etc., which all show various aspects of how the above hopes of President Ho Chi Minh is embodied in the Vietnamese state.



Regarding President Ho Chi Minh’s talk about the reunification of the country in his Testament “Our mountains will always be, our rivers will always be, our people will always be; the American invaders defeated, we will rebuild our land ten times more beautiful”, Whittaker said since re-unification, Vietnam has undergone a massive transformation, constantly building and making consistent efforts to maintain existing beauty while developing new sources of beauty through its building work transforming the country day by day, hour by hour. The country is also protecting its biodiversity through the mass implementation of green technology and transportation, through its efforts to combat illegal deforestation, through its national parks, as well as its preservation of culture in music, theatre, traditional dress, cuisine and much more.



The British scholar believed President Ho Chi Minh’s “ultimate wish is that our entire Party and people closely joining their efforts, will build a peaceful, reunified, independent and democratic Vietnam, and make a worthy contribution to the world revolution” has now become a reality. Vietnam is reunified and is a peaceful, independent and democratic country. Its contribution to the world revolutionary movement is immeasurable. The Vietnamese revolution is one which every communist takes close to their heart for, and has achieved and is achieving so much for its people, and as a result, for people in the world.



He concluded that the Vietnamese revolution with President Ho Chi Minh and the CPV is a constant inspiration for freedom and peace loving people around the world.