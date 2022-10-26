Making news
President Ho Chi Minh’s saying in Korean calligraphy
The event is one of the activities held to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (1992-2022).
The writing contest will take place on the morning of October 27 at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), with the participation of 100 contestants who are keen on calligraphy and students studying the Korean language from Vietnamese universities.
The organisers will choose 15 excellent works to be awarded and engraved on wood by Korean artists to display at the “President Ho Chi Minh’s saying in Korean calligraphy” exhibition from November 28-30 at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum./.