President Ho Chi Minh’s role in Vietnam-India friendship spotlighted at New Delhi conference

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

An international conference spotlighting President Ho Chi Minh’s role in the Vietnam-India friendship and solidarity has been held in New Delhi with the participation of more than 60 delegates from India and Vietnam.



The event, chaired by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia, who was on a working trip in India from June 4-6, marked the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025) and the 114th anniversary of his departure to find a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911 – 2025).



Indian speakers paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy as a global symbol of integrity, simplicity, and revolutionary spirit.



They underscored the deep historical ties between Vietnam and India, particularly through the enduring friendship between President Ho Chi Minh and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.



Scholars praised Ho Chi Minh’s blend of Marxism with Eastern humanism, and his continuing influence on both Vietnamese and Indian society.



Professor Chintamani Mahapatra, Founder and Honorary President of the Kalinga Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies and Editor-in-Chief of Indian Foreign Affairs Journal, stated that India's “Act East” policy – which accords Vietnam a special place – was rooted in the close ties President Ho Chi Minh established with Indian leaders such as Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the early years of independence.



Kusum Jain, President of the India–Vietnam Solidarity Committee (IVSC), said President Ho Chi Minh’s people-to-people diplomacy had fostered international solidarity. She recalled how the solidarity movement in West Bengal emerged from mass support for Vietnam during the resistance against the US. In her view, the presence of streets and a statue dedicated to Ho Chi Minh in central Kolkata is evidence of the deep affection the Indian people hold for him.



Le Hai Binh, alternate member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism stressed that President Ho Chi Minh always positioned the Vietnamese revolution within the broader context of global progressive movements and embraced Vietnam’s responsibility towards humanity’s common cause.



In his concluding remarks, Nghia affirmed that the Vietnam–India friendship is a valuable legacy of the past and an asset for the future that continues to thrive on the basis of political trust, cultural affinity, and common development goals.



During their stay, Nghia and his entourage laid flowers at the Ho Chi Minh statue in New Delhi’s G-20 Park to honour the shared history.



At separate meetings with leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nghia discussed strengthening Party-to-Party relations, sharing experience in Party building and media, and supporting one another at multilateral inter-party forums.



Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia, the Vietnamese delegation and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi take a souvenir photo (Photo: VNA)

Indian party leaders praised Vietnam’s recent socio-economic achievements and expressed interest in closer cooperation between Vietnamese and Indian localities.



The General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) praised Vietnam’s development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and congratulated the country on the successful celebration of the 50th anniversary of national reunification. He also commended Vietnam’s recent policy directions and socio-economic progress. Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed interest in promoting cooperation between Kerala, where the CPI-M heads the state government, and Vietnamese localities.



The Vice President of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reaffirmed the Modi Government’s commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam. He noted both countries’ robust economic growth in recent years and identified this momentum as a key driver for deepening cooperation. The two sides agreed to promote Party-to-Party ties, including high-level exchanges and practical cooperation activities in the lead-up to the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2026.



At the working session with the Vietnamese delegation, Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism Gajendra S. Shekhawat and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting TS.L.Murugan reaffirmed cultural, civilisational and religious connections between the two nations. The Indian side pledged continued support for cultural preservation, training, and restoration projects in Vietnam, including the ongoing conservation of the My Son sanctuary. The two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in journalism, cinema, and digital infrastructure, and to leverage cultural and educational ties to boost tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



Nghia stressed Vietnam’s strong commitment to enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ahead of its 10th anniversary in 2026, and called for the effective implementation of high-level agreements. He emphasised the role of cultural diplomacy and expressed appreciation for India’s support in promoting Vietnamese culture abroad.



During his meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy staff and Vietnamese expatriates, Nghia outlined the CPV’s four key resolutions on science–technology, international integration, law-making, and private sector development. He called on the Vietnamese community in India to remain united and actively contribute to national development as a bridge of friendship between the two countries./