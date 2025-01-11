President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy kept alive at Thai museum

At Ban Dong Ho Chi Minh Musum in Phichit province, Thailand (Photo: VNA)

Ban Dong Ho Chi Minh Museum stands as a unique historical landmark in Thailand’s Phichit province, around 350 kilometres to the north of Bangkok, preserving the legacy of the Vietnamese revolutionary leader during his time in the country.

The museum, inaugurated in 2018, is one of the three historical relic sites dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in the land of the “golden pagodas”. Notably, it is the only facility fully funded and constructed by the Thai government and local administration, demonstrating the time-honoured friendship between the two countries.

Designed by the Faculty of Architecture, Art and Design under the Naresuan University in Phitsanulok province, the museum embraces contemporary and visitor-friendly principles. It spotlights the Vietnam - Thailand relations and President Ho Chi Minh’s role as a Vietnamese liberation hero as well as his activities in Siam (Thailand’s former name).

Having seen the museum as a symbol of the bilateral ties, the Phichit administration has paid due attention to the maintenance, upgrade and expansion of the site.

Phuri Hong Thong, the museum's manager, said that since its opening, the facility has become a prominent cultural tourism and educational destination in Phichit province, attracting diverse visitors from both Thailand and abroad. The museum has revived its activities following COVID-19, including plans to restart the "following President Ho Chi Minh's footsteps" mini-marathon in 2025 to raise public awareness of the revolutionary hero’s life and activities in Thailand.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung expressed his impression of the museum’s scientific presentation, with exhibits introduced in Vietnamese, Thai, and English, chronicling President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in Thailand while giving a deeper insight into the local culture and history as well as the time-tested friendship between the two nations.

The museum has also engaged the Vietnamese-Thai people, authorities, and private organisations in preserving and promoting the late Vietnamese leader’s legacy as well as the historical values of the local community.

Vice President of the Vietnamese People General Association in Thailand Le Viet Trong commended the locals’ dedication to build the museum, helping the Vietnamese-Thai nationals like him have a better understanding of President Ho Chi Minh’s journey towards national liberation./.