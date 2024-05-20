President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday celebrated abroad

The Vietnamese Embassies in France and Belgium and the authorities of Montreuil city on the outskirts of Paris jointly hold a similar ceremony at the monument dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh at the Montreau Park. (Photo: VNA)





The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria on May 18 hosted a flower-offering ceremony in memory of the late leader, with the participation of Lai Xuan Mon, member of the Party Central Committee and standing deputy head of its Information and Education Commission, who is on a working visit to the country.



As part of the visit, Mon had a meeting with the authorities of Raïs Hamidou, a suburb of Algiers, where the Ho Chi Minh Avenue is located.



The local authorities said the avenue demonstrates the sentiments of Algerians to President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnamese people, and pledged to further coordinate with the embassy in organising activities in commemoration of the President.



The same day, the Vietnamese Embassies in France and Belgium and the authorities of Montreuil city on the outskirts of Paris jointly held a similar ceremony at the monument dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh at the Montreau Park.

Following the ceremony, participants visited a space dedicated to the President within the Museum of Living History at the park, where many objects and photos on the late leader are on display.



Also on May 18, a delegation of Vietnamese representative offices in New York and the Vietnamese community in Massachusetts state led by Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN, visited Omni Parker House in Boston city, where Uncle Ho once worked in the early years of his journey to seek ways for national salvation.

During his stay in New York and Boston, Nguyen Tat Thanh, who later became President Ho Chi Minh, studied the US struggle for independence, and witnessed and supported the movement for equal rights of Americans, taking it as inspiration and lessons for the cause of national liberation and reunification in Vietnam, the ambassador said.



On this occasion, John Murtha, General Manager of Omni Parker House, presented the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN with a book on the history of the hotel, in which President Ho Chi Minh is one of the most mentioned figures.



To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (1954 – 2024) and President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka organised a Vietnamese culture event in its capital city of Colombo, with more than 200 guests.

Apart from introducing works on the beloved President and General Vo Nguyen Giap, the event featured Vietnamese foods and art performances./.