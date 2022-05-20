President Ho Chi Minh’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK, France

The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK has held flower offering ceremonies to celebrate the 132nd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) at his statue in Newhaven town in the Sussex region and New Zealand House in London.



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long showed the profound gratitude towards the late leader, who had devoted his whole life to the country's liberation and reunification.



He also recalled President Ho Chi Minh's 30-year journey to seek ways for national salvations, including the time he lived and worked in the UK (1913-1917).

During his stay in the UK, for the first time, the President read the works of two philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, which helped him shape political thought and find ways to liberate the nation, the diplomat said.



He affirmed that President Ho Chi Minh laid the foundation for the friendly relationship between Vietnam and the UK in general, and especially with Newhaven town in particular.



Historical sites such as Newhaven town, New Zealand House and other places in London - where President Ho Chi Minh arrived in, are important in introducing the national liberation cause of Vietnam to UK and international friends.



Ambassador Long expressed his hope that the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the UK will be further strengthened in the coming time.



Newhaven is the place where young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh used to come when he worked on the international ferry route connecting Newhaven and Dieppe town of France across the English Channel sometime after the World War I.



The Vietnamese Embassy in France and Montreuil’s administration also paid floral tribute to the late President at his statue in Montreau Park on May 19 to mark his 132nd birth anniversary.



In his speech, Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang emphasised the significance of the event as Vietnam marks 35 years since UNESCO honoured President Ho Chi Minh as a national hero and a great man of culture of Vietnam.



For his part, deputy mayor of Montreuil Florian Vigneron expressed his admiration for President Ho Chi Minh, who dedicated his life to fighting for Vietnam's independence and freedom as well as for valuable values of humankind.



On the occasion, representatives of the embassy visited monuments and places where remembrances and documents related to the late President are preserved and displayed. /.