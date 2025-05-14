President Ho Chi Minh’s 135th birthday marked in Laos

Artists at the event (Photo: VNA)

An art performance was held on May 12 at the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual language school in Vientiane, Laos, to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025).

The event featured music, dance, and drama, reflecting the life and legacy of President Ho Chi Minh, his deep affection for the people, and the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

A highlight of the programme was a short play portraying President Ho Chi Minh’s traditional New Year visits to disadvantaged households. The performance illustrated his lifelong concern for the well-being of the people, especially during festive times, and his belief that all citizens deserve warmth, joy, and dignity.

The event served not only as a tribute by the Vietnamese community in Vientiane but also as a way to deepen Lao audiences’ understanding of the late President’s humanitarian ideals and internationalist spirit.

The programme concluded with a choral performance of “Nhu co Bac Ho trong ngay vui dai thang” (As if Uncle Ho were here on the great victory day) by artists from the Vietnam National Drama Theatre, joined by teachers and students of the school./.