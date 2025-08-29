Making news
President Ho Chi Minh's bookcase presented to relic site in Thailand's Udon Thani
The Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on August 27 presented an “Uncle Ho’s Bookshelf” to a memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand.
The handover formed part of a series of activities hosted by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen to honour President Ho Chi Minh and celebrate the 80th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
The bookshelf comprises more than 300 titles carefully selected by Hanoi's Ho Chi Minh Relic Site. These publications, in Vietnamese, Thai, and English, provide valuable documentation about the late leader. Many of them were newly released by the relic site and contain important materials on his life and revolutionary career, particularly his activities in Thailand from 1928 to 1929.
Nguyen Van Duong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace, said the donation aims to enrich the Udon Thani site’s collection for research and dissemination about the President.
According to the management board of the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site in Udon Thani, the bookshelf is not only an invaluable spiritual gift but also a treasure of knowledge with profound historical and cultural values. It serves as an important resource to help educate younger generations and the Vietnamese community in Thailand about Ho Chi Minh’s thought, patriotism, and the spirit of national unity.
The board pledged to preserve and maximise the value of the bookshelf in the service of local people, the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani, and visitors, thereby spreading pride and solidarity across generations.
Nguyen Thi Van, deputy head of the Udon Thani relic site, noted that local Thai schools offering Vietnamese language courses have also organised visits, training activities, and book borrowing. Students in Udon Thani can access these books to learn about President Ho Chi Minh’s ethics, ideology, and career, which will help them build stronger connections with Vietnam in the future, she said.
Earlier, a delegation from the Hanoi site had donated a “Uncle Ho’s Bookshelf” with over 300 titles and planted a But moc (Taxodium distichum) tree at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Nakhon Phanom province, northeastern Thailand./.