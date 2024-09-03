Making news
President Ho Chi Minh sets bright example for Vietnamese people: Chinese expert
The unyielding revolutionary ideal, the courageous style, and the lofty morality of President Ho Chi Minh have been influencing many generations, especially young Vietnamese, opined Prof. Dr. Cheng Hanping, Director of the Vietnam Research Centre at the Zhejiang University of Technology.
The ideology, morality, and style of Ho Chi Minh have inspired Vietnamese people. He always set a good example, led a simple life, and practiced thrift, which became a model and also a precious spiritual asset for the Vietnamese people, Cheng told the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of 55 years of implementing the late leader’s testament.
He noted that the President’s thought on diplomacy has helped the country take firm steps to become a middle power amid a complex international environment, securing Vietnam increasing respect and attention in the international arena.
His testament remains greatly relevant today, the expert remarked, perceiving that to carry out his teachings, the people of Vietnam have stayed united and unanimous to surmount every difficulty and obstacle.
During the development process, the country has undergone many difficulties like the Southeast Asian financial crisis or the COVID-19 pandemic. However, under the light of Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Vietnamese people have managed to weather countless hardships, challenges, and hindrances.
Cheng went on to say that regarding the people’s life, the CPV has always effectively carried out the President’s testament by taking practical actions to care for disadvantaged groups such as the poor, orphans, single seniors, and less privileged families.
In terms of the Party building, during late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s term, Vietnam has paid great attention to the Party building and rectification. This work has been promoted continuously to ensure the CPV will last forever.
With regard to international solidarity, Vietnam has realised Ho Chi Minh’s wish that the country is a friend of all nations, stays steadfast in the goal of national interests in every circumstance, and makes appropriate contributions to the world’s revolution. As a result, its role and influence in the world have also been rising, according to the Chinese expert./.