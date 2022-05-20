Making news
President Ho Chi Minh remembered abroad
In his remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang called on the embassy’s staff and Vietnamese people in Cambodia to follow the late President’s ideology, morality and lifestyle.
They should seriously observe local law and support each other, he said, lauding Vietnamese firms and agencies in Cambodia for their support to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin and local people during the COVID-19 fight.
The Vietnamese community in Hungary and Hungarian friends on May 18 also gathered at a ceremony in Zalaegerszeg city where President Ho Chi Minh’s statue is located to pay homage to the late leader.
Góra Balázs, Chairman of the Hungarian Socialist Party’s Zalaegerszeg branch, recalled President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career, and affirmed that the President has passed down a great legacy for Vietnam and humankind in many aspects.
Highlighting the President’s trip to Hungary in 1957, Dr. Botz László, President of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, said it has laid a firm foundation for the good friendship between peoples of the two countries.
Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao expressed her delight at the continuous development of the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Hungary, and her hope for stronger bilateral relations, as well as the ties between Vietnam and Zalaegerszeg in economy, culture and people-to-people exchange.
On the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, a delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh visited Phichit where houses the Ho Chi Minh Museum.
This is one of the three relic sites dedicated to the leader in Thailand, along with others in Udon Thani and Nakhon Phanom.
Phichit’s Governor Paiboon Nabutchom recalled the President’s stay in the province during his search for national salvation and extended local residents’ respect to the beloved leader. The official also described the museum as a symbol of the friendship between Vietnam and Thailand.
Ambassador Thanh thanked the Thai government and Phichit’s authorities for building and turning the museum into a destination where visitors learn about President Ho Chi Minh as well as Vietnamese land and people.
Mimasaka is the first city in Japan to have President Ho Chi Minh’s statue, which is located at the centre of the Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh space in the Sakuto culture-art centre.
The statue is a special gift from Vietnam to authorities and people of Mimasaka.
The city's Mayor Hagiwara Seiji noted his hope that the centre will serve as a venue where people come to pay tribute to the late President and learn about Vietnam’s history.
A statue of President Ho Chi Minh located in Acapulco Park, Havana has been considered the “Vietnamese corner” in Cuba.
With the statue, inaugurated in 2004, local residents have dubbed Acapulco Park as “Ho Chi Minh Park,” said Soraida González, a member of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association’s branch in Acapulco ward.
Over the past 18 years, the association’s Acapulco branch has welcomed hundreds of delegations from Vietnam and many others from foreign countries who come to pay tribute to the President.
President Ho Chi Minh left good impressions on international friends and won their hearts. Li Ming Han, from Hong Kong (China), has spent years studying the world’s great man of culture.
Li Ming Han, at his 80, said he has read a lot of books on President Ho Chi Minh, and published his own book portraying the leader in 2011.
He said not only Vietnamese but people across the world, especially Chinese, including his family, have great respect to the President and always remember his image./.