President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site receives 30 rare archival photos from Russian Embassy

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the series of activities celebrating the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

The President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace on January 14 held a ceremony to receive a collection of archival photos donated by the Russian Embassy in Vietnam, and opened the exhibition “President Ho Chi Minh and Russia.”

The events form part of a series of activities celebrating the 14th National Party Congress and the 76th anniversary of the Vietnam–Russia diplomatic relations (1950–2026).

At the ceremony, Russian Ambassador Gennady Bezdetko formally handed over the photos to the relic site. The collection comprises 30 rare archival photos depicting President Ho Chi Minh’s ties with Russia and the formation and development of Vietnam–Russia diplomatic relations.

The exhibition “President Ho Chi Minh and Russia” features 76 panels that portray 76 years of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, built on foundations laid by President Ho Chi Minh.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong expressed sincere thanks to the Russian Embassy for the valuable donation, noting its significance as a vivid testament to the faithful friendship between the two peoples and its contribution to enriching the relic site’s archives.

He affirmed his ministry's desire to continue close cooperation with Russian agencies and organisations, effectively implement signed cooperation programmes, and expand innovative exchange formats, thereby deepening the Vietnam–Russia relationship in a practical and effective manner./.