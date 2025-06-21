Making news
President Ho Chi Minh leaves everlasting journalism legacy
The revolutionary journalism works of President Ho Chi Minh have left a great and extremely valuable legacy for today's journalism, said journalist Dilbert Reyes Rodríguez, acting editor-in-chief of Granma - the official voice of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Havana on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - 2025), Reyes Rodríguez said that 100 years ago, on June 21, 1925, Ho Chi Minh founded Thanh Nien (Young People) - the first revolutionary newspaper of Indochina. He began to spread the ideology of Marxism-Leninism through the pages of the newspaper.
This was decisive in laying the foundation for the later founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in February 1930. In other words, promoting these values built the ideological foundation for journalism that President Ho Chi Minh left as a legacy for today.
These levers allowed stories about the years of fighting for national independence and unification - recorded by Vietnamese journalists in fierce war conditions and rugged mountains - to be transmitted to future generations, he said.
The Cuban journalist affirmed that the Vietnamese revolutionary press is a decisive component in forming a solid political culture, helping to unite the entire people with faith in national independence, fighting against foreign invaders and building a unified, independent, beautiful and modern country under the leadership of the CPV.
The Vietnamese revolutionary press, with 100 years of formation and development, still retains the mark of the beloved leader Ho Chi Minh, Reyes Rodríguez said, adding that it plays the most important role on the ideological and cultural front and continues to make great contributions to the country's revolutionary cause.
The press and media have accompanied the Vietnamese people in the country's past heroic struggles as well as in its new development stage today.
According to the journalist, in Vietnam and Cuba, the application of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), will contribute to improving the quality of information, protecting the ideological foundation and moving towards more accurate journalism, based on the effective use of big data, thereby contributing to the development of media organisations.
On the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam News Agency - VNA (September 15, 1945 - 2025), the acting editor-in-chief of Granma newspaper emphasised that the VNA's establishment just two weeks after the declaration of Vietnam’s independence as the first news agency of the new country was a milestone of historical significance for the revolutionary press.
He noted with impression that the VNA has diversified its information channels to fulfill its external information mission, with publications such as Vietnam News, Le Courrier du Vietnam, and VietnamPlus - an e-newspaper providing news in six languages.
These are the strengths that make the agency's importance and increasing reach.
By spreading news about Vietnam internationally, the VNA's platforms have contributed to raising public awareness of the Party and State's guidelines and policies; and meeting the information needs of foreign media systems and overseas Vietnamese communities.
On this occasion, Reyes Rodríguez also highlighted potential cooperation between Granma and the VNA. He said the two sides have great potential for cooperation, especially in sharing content regularly, so that VNA products are published on Granma platforms and vice versa, thereby helping Cuban and Vietnamese people access true information and gain a deep understanding of each other's country and people./.