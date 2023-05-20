President Ho Chi Minh held dear by Vietnamese expatriates, diplomat

Addressing the event, held at the Thailand - Vietnam Friendship Village in Nong Yat commune of Mueang district, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh described President Ho Chi Minh as a bright example of patriotism, revolutionary ethics, national solidarity, wisdom, and humanism, adding the late leader was an excellent international soldier and a brilliant activist of the world’s national liberation and revolutionary movements.



Thanh said the Thailand - Vietnam Friendship Village and the memorial site of President Ho Chi Minh in Nakhon Phanom, along with other relic sites dedicated to him in some Thai localities, are symbols of the two countries’ friendship and cooperation and will forever be valuable heritage of both nations.



For his part, Wanchai Janporn, Governor of Nakhon Phanom, said it was his province’s honour to be one of the Thai places where the late leader of Vietnam lived and worked in 1928 and 1929 on his path to seek ways for liberating the homeland.



President Ho Chi Minh laid the “first brick” for building the foundation of the two countries’ relations, he noted, adding that the leader’s 133rd birth anniversary is a good occasion for the two peoples to review the achievements during the 47-year diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Thailand.



Also on this occasion, Pham Binh Dam, Consul General of Vietnam in Hong Kong (China), shared his thought with Vietnam News Agency correspondents about President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in Hong Kong over 90 years ago.



Dam said that to those working in the diplomatic sector, President Ho Chi Minh was a skillful diplomat and also the creator of the unique and comprehensive sect of Ho Chi Minh diplomacy with strategic vision and reformed ideology.



Today’s diplomats should always keep in mind and follow the leader’s teachings, including the need for each individual and the whole sector to exert efforts to study so that diplomacy can meet the country’s demand, because the President himself was an example of the fondness for learning, the Consul General said.



He perceived that practicing such concrete, simple but also profound teachings of President Ho Chi Minh is a pragmatic step to study and following the leader’s ideology, moral example, and style, thereby contributing to national development and safeguarding./.