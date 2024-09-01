President Ho Chi Minh commemorated in France on National Day.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UNESCO, and staff of Vietnamese representative offices in the country recently offered incense at the embassy in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the late leader’s 55th death anniversary, and the 79th anniversary of the National Day (September 2).



They also laid a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh’s Monument at Montreau park, and observed a moment of silence to remember the late leader.



Ambassador Thang highlighted the great contributions to the nation by President Ho Chi Minh, and called on the staff of the embassy and Vietnamese representative offices to resolve, promote solidarity, and join hands to fulfil their missions, contributing to national construction and development, and improving the nation’s position in the international arena./.