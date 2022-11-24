Making news
President Ho Chi Minh – simple but noble example: ICAP leader
Fernando is among the international delegates travelling to Vietnam to attend the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC).
Paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi capital city with other delegates, Fernando said that the late Vietnamese leader has left an imprint in the modern history of not only Vietnam but also the whole world, as he devoted his life to the cause of national liberation of the Vietnamese people, contributing to the common struggle of the nations.
The revolutionary cause and the struggle for national liberation of Vietnam has always played a very important role in the world peace, he stressed.
On June 5, 1911, from Nha Rong Wharf of Sai Gon, now Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh (1890-1969), known then as Nguyen Tat Thanh, boarded the ship named Admiral Latouche Treville, beginning his journey to seek ways for national salvation.
Thirty years later, he returned to Vietnam to lead the Vietnamese revolution which successfully conducted the August Revolution in 1945 and founded the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam./.