President hails visit by Chief Justice of Russia

During his reception in Hanoi on June 19 for Mikhailovich, President Thuong thanked the guest for conveying Russian President Vladimir Putin’s letter to him. He said he concurs with the points raised by Putin in the letter, particularly in regards to further enhancing the long-standing traditional friendship between the two countries across all areas, especially amid complicated developments in the region and the world at present.



Vietnam always values the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, he said, adding that Vietnam wishes to promote deeper and more effective Vietnam-Russia cooperation, which will meet the practical interests of both nations, for the sake of peace, stability and development in the region and the world.



He lauded the two judicial sectors for maintaining the exchange of delegations and coordinating in professional activities, regularly sharing stances on regional and global issues, maintaining annual evaluation of cooperative outcomes and adding new areas of collaboration in a more practical and effective manner.



The President stressed that the Vietnamese court sector plays a crucial role in implementing the strategy for building and fine-tuning the socialist rule-of-law State of Vietnam until 2030, with a vision to 2045, which includes various aspects related to improving the operating efficiency of the court system.



Vietnam encourages international cooperation between the Vietnamese court sector and the Supreme Court of Russia, as well as courts of other countries, to share information, professional expertise, and improve legal and judicial systems, he said.



The host believed that in the near future, the two court sectors will work more closely together, making active contributions to the development of each nation, as well as tightening traditional cooperation between the two nations.



Mikhailovich, for his part, said Putin highlighted the long-standing friendship with Vietnam as one of the priorities in Russia's external relations.



Russia advocates enhancing cooperation with Vietnam across the board, including priority areas for 2022-2023, he said, adding that Russia highly values and appreciates the working outcomes of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Governmental Committee. Amid the complicated global situation at present, both countries need to expand cooperation in areas such as oil and gas, economy, investment, agriculture, as well as cooperation between the two countries' court sectors and judicial agencies.



Briefing the host about the activities of the Supreme Court of Russia and its joint work with the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam, Mikhailovich said both sides have jointly improved the quality of trials, ensuring fairness and democracy in line with the law.



The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations, improve the capacity and professional qualifications of judges and court officials at all levels./.