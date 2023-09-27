President extends Mid-Autumn Festival wishes to children

President Vo Van Thuong on September 26 sent a letter extending his best wishes to Vietnamese children inside and outside the country as well as foreign children living in Vietnam on the occasion of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival 2023.



The Mid-Autumn Festival, the 15th day of the eighth lunar month which falls on September 29 this year, is a festival of love and sharing, and also an opportunity for adults to remind themselves to pay more attention to children with love, responsibility and practical actions, he wrote.



The State leader called for more efforts to support children in difficult circumstances, orphans, and those living in remote, border and island areas so that all children can fully enjoy the festival and have fun with their family and community.



Thuong said he is moved and proud to see many children performing good deeds, showing love to their parents and grandparents, and helping and sharing with unfortunate peers. Many children have studied hard, recording high achievements and becoming the pride of their family and fatherland.



He encouraged children to nurture their dreams and wished them a happy Mid-Autumn Festival 2023./.

