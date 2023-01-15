Making news
President examines Dak Lak border guard force’s combat readiness ahead of Tet
Stressing the important position of Dak Lak in terms of politics, socio-economic development, national defence and security, the leader asked the border guard force to closely coordinate with others in crime prevention and control.
More attention should be paid to personnel training, and defence and border diplomacy, thus contributing to building border areas of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development, he said.
Border guard stations in Dak Lak reported their work plans before, during and after the Tet holiday as well as celebration activities for border soldiers and residents to the President.
Earlier the same day, the leader visited and presented gifts to workers in difficult circumstances in the locality./.