Making news
President concludes trip to Japan for former PM Abe Shinzo's funeral
During his nearly four-day stay in Japan, Phuc also had meetings with leaders of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, Government, National Diet, friendship organisations and friends.
At the funeral in Tokyo on September 27, the President and his entourage laid a wreath in tribute to the late Japanese PM – a close friend of Vietnam, saying he treasures the special sentiments and valuable support of Abe to the Vietnamese land and people.
During a reception for delegation heads to the funeral, hosted by Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and the spouse of the late PM, Abe Akie, President Phuc once again extended his deepest condolences over the passing of Abe.
He suggested the two countries work harder to promote the bilateral relationship more comprehensively and pragmatically, as per the wishes of the late leader.
Both Kishida and the widow shared the view that the Vietnamese delegation’s attendance at the funeral has clearly demonstrated the friendship and close cooperation between people of the two countries.
Kishida pledged to make greater efforts to advance the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership to a new height, meeting aspirations of the two countries’ people and the late PM in particular.
President Phuc also met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito following the funeral, conveying the invitations of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and himself to the Emperor and the Empress to visit Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2023.
Before leaving Tokyo, Phuc and his entourage visited Abe Akie in her residence. He said the late PM was one of the international leaders most loved and respected by the Vietnamese people.
On the sidelines of the funeral, the Vietnamese leader also met with Japan's Speaker of the House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki, President of the House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa, President of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, former Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide, and some local governors.
The two sides reached consensus on major orientations and measures to promote the bilateral relationship, towards the 50th anniversary.
On this occasion, Phuc also had meetings with representatives from other countries attending the funeral./.