President commends medalists in 2022 International Olympiads
In his letter, the President expressed his joy at the outstanding achievements gained by Vietnamese students at international Olympiads in 2022, saying that those are the pride of not only the education sector but also the nation.
The students have proven the intelligence of Vietnamese people, he stressed.
President Phuc also commended the Senior High School for the Gifted of Natural Sciences under the University of Natural Sciences, Vietnam National University, Hanoi - a cradle that discovers and fosters generations of gifted students of the country.
He expressed the belief that generations of teachers and students of the school will continue to promote the tradition of solidarity and creativity, thus significantly contributing to the fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training in the country./.