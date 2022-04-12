Making news
President commends brave men for saving lives
The brave men are Lieutenant Thai Ngo Hieu from the Dong Nai’s fire prevention and rescue police division, and Nguyen Duc Chinh, who resides in Nam Dinh’s Hai Hau district.
President Phuc said he was moved by Hieu’s bravery and effort to save four young men aged 19-23, who faced a risk of drowning while bathing in the sea in the Mekong Delta province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s Long Dien district on April 10.
The President also lauded Chinh for his quick and brave act of jumping from Thinh Long bridge at a height of about 30m into Ninh Co river to save a female 8th grader who was struggling in the fast-flowing water on April 9.
Stressing that their actions were brave, noble, and admirable, the President said examples of self-sacrificing people in the community need to be promptly spread so that more people can have more faith in the good things in life.
He requested awards be presented to the men to encourage more good acts to take place./.