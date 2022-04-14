President bestows Bravery Order upon firefighter in Dong Nai

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 13 signed a decision to present the Bravery Order to Captain Thai Ngo Hieu, a firefighter from the southern province of Dong Nai for saving four men who faced drowning while bathing in the sea in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau’s Long Dien district on April 10.



The President’s signing followed Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh’s proposal for the granting of the order on the same day.



Hieu, born in 1989 and currently working at the provincial fire prevention and rescue police division, is given the order as his act has contributed to the cause of building socialism and defending the Fatherland.



In addition to saving the men, he also coordinated with local forces and people to search for the body of a remaining victim.



On April 11, the President lauded his effort, considering it brave, noble, and admirable. On the same day, General To Lam, Minister of Public Security, signed a decision on promoting the rank of Hieu from Lieutenant to Captain.



Also on April 13, Deputy PM Minh signed a decision regarding granting the PM’s certificate of merit to Nguyen Duc Chinh, residing in Nam Dinh province’s Hai Hau district, for saving a girl from drowning in Ninh Co River.



On April 9, Chinh jumped from Thinh Long Bridge at a height of about 30m into the river to rescue an 8th grade girl who was struggling in the fast-flowing water./.