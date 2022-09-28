President attends “thank-you” gathering after late PM Abe Shinzo’s state funeral

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a “thank-you” gathering held in Tokyo on September 27 afternoon for heads of delegations from countries who came to attend the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.



The event was hosted by Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and Abe Akie, the wife of the late PM, following the state funeral earlier the same day.



At the function, on behalf of Party and State leaders and the people of Vietnam, President Phuc extended his deepest condolences to the Liberal Democratic Party, Government, National Diet and people of Japan as well as late PM Abe’s family.



Recalling his good memories with the late PM, President Phuc expressed his appreciation for Abe’s sincere and special sentiments in beefing up the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Japan and make it more practical and effective.



He expected the two sides will double efforts to develop the bilateral ties more comprehensively and practically to inherit and continue the expectations of late PM Abe, particularly on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations in 2023.



PM Kishida Fumio and Abe Akie thanked President Phuc for attending the funeral and asked him to convey their thanks to senior Vietnamese leaders, saying it demonstrated the close and growing friendship and cooperation between the people of Japan and Vietnam, based on the solid foundation built by late PM Abe Shinzo.



PM Kishida Fumio pledged to work harder to take the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership to a new height to meet the expectations of both Vietnamese and Japanese people and the late PM./.