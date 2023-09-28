President attends mid-autumn event in Binh Phuoc

The event was live broadcast, connecting with 14 locations in Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, Ha Tinh, Dak Lak, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ho Chi Minh City, Ben Tre and Kien Giang.



Held from September 19-29, the event is underway with various activities, such as the presentation of over 5 million lanterns and gifts to disadvantaged, orphan, COVID-19-hit children and those in remote, mountainous and island areas from 22 cities and provinces.



As many as 100 children, including 50 who lost their parents due to COVID-19 and 50 disadvantaged children from Binh Phuoc received Mid-Autumn gifts and scholarships worth 2 million VND (83 USD) each from the President.



The total gifts and works presented to Binh Phuoc on this occasion were valued at 1.6 billion VND./.