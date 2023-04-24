Making news
President attends launch of 2023 National Humanitarian Month
At the event, which was co-organised by the Central Committee of Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) and the municipal People’s Committee, over 485 billion VND (21 million USD) was raised for the month.
President of the VRCS Central Committee Bui Thi Hoa announced that the Politburo has assigned President Thuong to serve as VCRS Honorary President for the 2022-2027 tenure.
In his speech, the President vowed to actively contribute to the development of the VRCS and nationwide humanitarian movement in the coming time.
He believed that the 2023 Humanitarian Month lasting from May 1-31 will receive strong support from philanthropists at home and abroad, toward helping 1 million people in disadvantaged circumstances, with priority given to the poor and children with disabilities.
In the 160-year history of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the VRCS has been an active member of the movement for the past 66 years. The VRCS has made significant contributions to providing material and spiritual support for those in need, including victims of war, natural disasters and catastrophes, joining in early health care for the people, and urging collectives and individuals to join humanitarian activities.
Vietnam has been actively engaging in humanitarian activities abroad as a responsible member of the United Nations and the world humanitarian movement, he said.
Since the National Humanitarian Month was first launched in 2018, the VRCS has raised over 2 trillion VND and gave support to 4.3 million poor and disadvantaged people. This year, it strives to hold at least one sustainable humanitarian project, programme or activity with the support of the local community and people in each city and province.
Earlier at the Can Tho University, the State leader visited participants of a blood donation campaign and an exhibition area showcasing humanitarian relief activities./.