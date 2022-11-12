President attends festival of great national unity in Lai Chau

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the festival of great national unity in communes of Khong Lao, Muong So, Hoang Then in Phong Tho district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on November 11, on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of Traditional Day of Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18).



The communes now have 30 residential areas with 3,404 households of Kinh, Thai, Dao, Mong and Day ethnic groups living together.

President Phuc expressed his delight at socio-economic and great national unity achievements made by the Party Committees, authorities and people of the three communes, adding that Lai Chau has overcome a particularly difficult period and is striving to become a middle-class province in the northern mountainous region.



He asked the provincial Party Committee to continue thoroughly grasping the Party's policies and President Ho Chi Minh's Thought on great national unity, especially those for ethnic minorities and mountainous areas and improving people's material and spiritual lives.



The leader suggested continuing to uphold the core role of the VFF and mass organisations in building the great national unity bloc, encouraging citizens to join patriotic emulation and new rural development movements as well as protect security and order and national borders.



He wished each citizen would assume own responsibility for homeland, voluntarily follow the Party and States’ policies and guidelines and offer mutual support to have a better life.



On the occasion, he presented 50 houses worth 2.5 billion VND (104,000 USD) to Lai Chau and gifts to outstanding households of the three communes./.