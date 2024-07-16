Making news
Preparedness for flash floods, landslides, urban flooding: MARD
“Tropical depression may weaken, but coastal areas should be on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms," said the deputy minister.
He also requested the Directorate of Water Resources to review all irrigation reservoirs and direct localities to timely drain water in case of flooding situations.
Addressing future natural disaster scenarios, he highlighted the need for ministries, sectors and localities to closely monitor forecasts and warnings from the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Centre and the actual situation locally to be proactive in response.
Following the severe landslide in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on July 13, competent agencies should research and increase advisories against nighttime travel, particularly during the rainy season, the deputy minister said.
“If conditions such as traffic, embankments, and natural disasters are deemed unsafe, authorities should enforce bans on people and vehicles in dangerous areas, especially at night," he added.
Furthermore, he urged localities to intensify inspections and prepare contingency plans to ensure the safety of reservoirs and downstream areas, especially small hydropower plants and vulnerable irrigation reservoirs.
He also recommended stationing forces to operate and handle situations as they arise.
Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, reported that the tropical depression is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 10km per hour, with wind speeds reaching level six (39-49 km per hour) and gusts up to level 8.
By 7am on July 16 the tropical depression is expected to move west-northwest at about 15km per hour and gradually weaken into a low-pressure area.
Due to the tropical depression, the northwest part of the centre of the East Sea and the southwest part of the north of the East Sea and the offshore areas from Quang Binh to Quang Ngai provinces will experience heavy showers and strong thunderstorms, with winds reaching level 6 and gusts up to level 8, causing rough seas.
The offshore areas from Binh Dinh to Ca Mau provinces, the south of the East Sea, will have strong winds reaching level 6 and gusts up to level 8-9.
The Gulf of Tonkin will have strong winds at level 5, occasionally reaching level 6, causing rough seas.
Until July 17, due to the influence of the tropical depression, the Red River Delta and northern coastal areas, the Central Highlands and southern regions will see rainfall ranging from 50-100mm, even some places receiving over 200mm.
The north central region will receive 70-150mm of rainfall, while there is a risk of flash floods and landslides in the northern mountainous, north-central region, and southern Central Highlands regions.
As of 6am on July 15, the Border Guard Command reported that they tracked and guided 40,146 boats to avoid the tropical depression.
The central province of Thua Thien – Hue banned any activity at sea since July 14 afternoon./.