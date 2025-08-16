Preparations for 80th anniversary of August Revolution, National Day hastened

The 3rd joint rehearsal held on August 13 in preparation for the parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has affirmed that preparations for the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day are a particularly important political task, bearing profound historical, political, and national unity significance.

Chairing a meeting of the central steering committee for the celebrations of major national holidays and important historic events for 2023–2025 in Hanoi on August 15, Tu urged Hanoi authorities and relevant agencies to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, work urgently, and coordinate closely with the steering committee to fulfil all assigned tasks, ensuring the event’s success, absolute safety, and no errors.

He stressed the need for clearly defined responsibilities for each agency and unit. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and Hanoi must promptly finalise a detailed parade scenario that is well-organised, grand, and capable of inspiring patriotism and national pride.

On protocol and logistics, Tu called for meticulous preparations, from arranging dignified seats for guests and providing refreshments to welcoming heads of state and foreign guests. Hanoi needs to work closely with the Party Central Committee’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant units to finalise a unified protocol and diplomatic plan for submission to the Politburo and Secretariat within a week, he said.

According to reports at the meeting, memorial projects are being urgently completed. Many cultural and artistic works with high educational value have been carefully prepared. Commemorative events, military parade, march, and special art programmes have been thoroughly planned to ensure broad public engagement. The communication and education work has been intensified through publications, films, and media reports, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reinforces public trust in the Party and State.

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Secretariat and head of the Steering Committee Tran Cam Tu chairs the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

However, challenges remain as preparations coincide with the organisation restructuring of localities, agencies and units, the implementation of two-tier local administrations, and the organisation of Party congresses at all levels for the 2025–2030 term. In some localities, the implementation of central directives on celebrations and communication has been slow. Remote and mountainous areas with poor transport and internet access face difficulties in organising cultural and communication activities.

Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha said the capital is mobilising all resources to ensure the anniversary is celebrated solemnly, safely, and meaningfully. The city has completed three assigned leading tasks and is implementing eight tasks in coordination with central agencies, she added.

Preparations for the parade and march were carried out in detail and methodically. Grandstands, decorations, and LED screens are being installed to meet the deadlines, the official said, emphasising that ensuring grandstand safety for tens of thousands of attendees remains the top