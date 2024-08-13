Preparations for 2nd Vietnam-Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange checked

Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (R) and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lt. Gen. Vongkham Phommakone (Photo: VNA)

Working delegations of the Defence Ministries of Vietnam and Laos on August 12 inspected preparations for the second Vietnam-Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange in Moc Chau district of Vietnam’s Son La province and Sop Bao district in Laos’s Houaphanh province.