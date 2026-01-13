Preparations for 14th National Party Congress under preliminary review

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu visits the photo exhibition "Under the Party Flag - The Country Enters a New Era," organized by the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: VNA

A preliminary review of preparations for the 14th National Party Congress was held under the chair of Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on January 13 morning.



The Permanent member and other officials examined the main hall of the congress, slated for January 19–25, an exhibition of publications serving the event, a photo display themed “Under the Party’s flag, the nation advances to a new era”, functional rooms, the press centre, the command centre, and medical services, among others.



Tu spoke highly of efforts by all relevant agencies and units in fulfilling their duties on schedule.



Asking for the remaining issues to be completed swiftly and absolute security and safety guaranteed, he requested relevant sides to take in opinions raised at the preliminary review and make necessary technical adjustments to ensure smooth and stable operations of the technical system.



He said all remaining works must be finished by the end of January 13, adding that the press centre must be ready before its opening ceremony and an international press conference on the 14th National Party Congress on January 14 afternoon.



The Party Central Committee’s Office and other units should keep close coordination to finalise the last preparations ahead of the final review on January 14 morning, he added./.